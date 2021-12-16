30 held with contraband

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 30 criminals' and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

Police on Thursday said that raiding teams nabbed eight drug pushers and recovered 1.

6 kg hashish and 903 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held 18 gamblers and recovered Rs 109,610 stake money from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested four people and recovered three pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.