UrduPoint.com

30 Held With Contraband

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:23 PM

30 held with contraband

Police have arrested 30 criminals' and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 30 criminals' and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

Police on Thursday said that raiding teams nabbed eight drug pushers and recovered 1.

6 kg hashish and 903 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held 18 gamblers and recovered Rs 109,610 stake money from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested four people and recovered three pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE President receives President of Zambia&#039;s ..

UAE President receives President of Zambia&#039;s note

29 minutes ago
 UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

44 minutes ago
 Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders ..

Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders

1 minute ago
 Pooran leads West Indies to 207-3 in final T20I af ..

Pooran leads West Indies to 207-3 in final T20I after Covid scare

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court turns down cases against MDCA ..

Islamabad High Court turns down cases against MDCAT

1 minute ago
 EMA Says Pfizer's Paxlovid Can Be Used to Treat Ad ..

EMA Says Pfizer's Paxlovid Can Be Used to Treat Adults With Mild COVID-19

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.