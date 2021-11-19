UrduPoint.com

30 Iconic Monuments To Turn Blue On Saturday Night To Celebrate World Children's Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 03:48 PM

30 iconic monuments to turn blue on Saturday night to celebrate World Children's Day

More than 30 landmarks and monuments in Pakistan will be painted blue on Saturday night to mark International Children's Day and the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :More than 30 landmarks and monuments in Pakistan will be painted blue on Saturday night to mark International Children's Day and the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

A press release issued here on Friday said that monuments in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Ziarat, and Peshawar would turn blue on the occasion of International Children's Day on November 20.

The initiative is led by the Federal Ministry of Human Rights, UNICEF and partners, to mark Pakistan's collective commitment to ensuring children's rights.

Pakistan has set a world record in the number of buildings turning blue on November 20 since 2019. The buildings, monuments, and landmarks across the world have turned blue since 2018 to mark World Children's Day as part of a global initiative led by UNICEF.

The UNICEF has been working tirelessly for child rights all over the world since 1946. UNICEF opened its first office in Karachi in 1948, in the year following Pakistan's independence.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar World Quetta United Nations Independence Ziarat November 2018 2019 All

Recent Stories

President confers Order of Independence on Japanes ..

President confers Order of Independence on Japanese Ambassador

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives New Zealand’s Foreig ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister

5 minutes ago
 Anti-Muslims Indian movie ‘Sooryavanshi’ faces ..

Anti-Muslims Indian movie ‘Sooryavanshi’ faces backlash on social media

5 minutes ago
 UAE announces 77 new COVID-19 cases, 93 recoveries ..

UAE announces 77 new COVID-19 cases, 93 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

20 minutes ago
 Apart From Minsk-Moscow Talks, Contacts With EU Ke ..

Apart From Minsk-Moscow Talks, Contacts With EU Key Towards Crisis Resolution - ..

3 seconds ago
 Govt striving hard to provide relief to people:MNA ..

Govt striving hard to provide relief to people:MNA

5 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.