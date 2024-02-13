30 Illegal Commercial Buildings Sealed
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 11:24 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Multan Development Authority (MDA) sealed 30 illegal commercial buildings during a special operation here on Tuesday.
In line with special directives of the Director General MDA, Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram, the enforcement team along with town planning directorates initiated a special operation against illegal commercial buildings built without map plan approval.
During raids at Multan Public school (MPS) road, the teams sealed 30 illegal commercial buildings besides demolishing various structures at Nagana Chowk, Northern Bypass, Wapda Town and Syedanwala Bypass.
