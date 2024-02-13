Open Menu

30 Illegal Commercial Buildings Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 11:24 PM

30 illegal commercial buildings sealed

Multan Development Authority (MDA) sealed 30 illegal commercial buildings during a special operation here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Multan Development Authority (MDA) sealed 30 illegal commercial buildings during a special operation here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the Director General MDA, Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram, the enforcement team along with town planning directorates initiated a special operation against illegal commercial buildings built without map plan approval.

During raids at Multan Public school (MPS) road, the teams sealed 30 illegal commercial buildings besides demolishing various structures at Nagana Chowk, Northern Bypass, Wapda Town and Syedanwala Bypass.

Related Topics

Multan Road

Recent Stories

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest aga ..

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay

5 minutes ago
 SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in ..

SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta

5 minutes ago
 SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corpo ..

SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives

5 minutes ago
 Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homelan ..

Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief

4 minutes ago
 ECP orders re-polling in six polling stations for ..

ECP orders re-polling in six polling stations for NA-43

4 minutes ago
 Pursuit of poverty eradication should be shared po ..

Pursuit of poverty eradication should be shared political agenda: Chairman NRSP

4 minutes ago
NADRA, FIA concludes inquiry in fake ID cards case ..

NADRA, FIA concludes inquiry in fake ID cards cases

4 minutes ago
 Nine trapped in Turkish gold mine landslide

Nine trapped in Turkish gold mine landslide

4 minutes ago
 IHC seeks comments from ECP in pleas challenging e ..

IHC seeks comments from ECP in pleas challenging elections results

3 minutes ago
 US prestige at stake as Texas company launches for ..

US prestige at stake as Texas company launches for the Moon

3 minutes ago
 SFA imparting training to food handlers in food sa ..

SFA imparting training to food handlers in food safety, hygiene: Agha Fakhar

3 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses 46 election petitions, advise candid ..

LHC dismisses 46 election petitions, advise candidates to approach election trib ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan