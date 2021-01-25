30 illegal stone crushing plants sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration in its drive against illegal stone crushing plants has sealed 30 such plants in different areas of the district on Monday.

The district administration informed that action was taken against illegal stone crushing plants in Deh Bahadur, Badhaber and other areas.

During the operation 30 stone crushing plants were sealed for not having registration or working permits.

The district administration has also issued stern warning to the crush plant owners to complete documentation of their plants adding the drive against illegal crushing plants would continue till achieving the desired end.