30 illegal structures demolished on Dhamtoor Bypass Road

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration on Friday launched a drive against violation of right-of-way and building plan around Havelian Dhamtoor Bypass Road and demolished structures of more than 30 building.

The drive was launched under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Saqlain Saleem by Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA).

The administration requested the citizens to respect the law and ensure cooperation with the administration and contact the concerned TMA staff for information regarding right-of-way and building plans around Dhamtoor Bypass.