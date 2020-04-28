UrduPoint.com
30 Illegal Structures Demolished On Industrial Park Site In Jalalpur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:18 PM

Assistant commissioner Ghulam Sarwar Tuesday demolished 30 illegally built structures on the site of industrial park at Jalalpur Pirwala tahsil, over 90 kilometres away from here

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant commissioner Ghulam Sarwar Tuesday demolished 30 illegally built structures on the site of industrial park at Jalalpur Pirwala tahsil, over 90 kilometres away from here.

Those who had built rooms adjacent to illegal structure and were using it as residence have been issued a warning to vacate, says an official release.

It may be noted that a vast area in Jalalpur Pirwala has been allocated for development of an industrial park.

AC warned that heavy machinery would be employed to demolish the remaining structures if people failed to demolish the illegal structures and vacate the premises voluntarily.

Meanwhile, during shops inspection, AC imposed Rs 51500 fine on 28 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering.

