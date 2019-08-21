UrduPoint.com
30 Illegally Constructed Shops, Cabins Demolished

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:17 PM

District administration has demolished 30 illegally constructed shops and cabins during anti-encroachment operation at Badhber, Kohat Road on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :District administration has demolished 30 illegally constructed shops and cabins during anti-encroachment operation at Badhber, Kohat Road on Wednesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Syed Ayub Shah along with the officials of the TMA Town-IV began anti-encroachment operation in Badhber area.

Heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any kind of untoward incident.

During the operation over 30 illegal constructed shops and cabins were demolished through machinery.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has said that operation against encroachment will continue and similar operation against encroachment mafia will also be conducted in other localities of the district without showing leniency with anyone.

