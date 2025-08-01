30 injured as train derailed near Kala Shah Kaku

At least 30 people were injured when several coaches of the Islamabad Express derailed near Kala Shah Kaku, close to Ittehad Chemicals, on Friday evening

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) At least 30 people were injured when several coaches of the Islamabad Express derailed near Kala Shah Kaku, close to Ittehad Chemicals, on Friday evening.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that upon receiving information about the derailment, 25 rescuers and six emergency vehicles promptly arrived at the scene and launched rescue operations.

According to initial reports, 21 passengers received first aid at the site, while nine were transported to nearby hospitals, eight to Muridke Tehsil Hospital and one to Services Hospital in Lahore, a spokesperson added.

After a thorough search of all train coaches, rescue authorities confirmed that no fatalities have been reported.

Those hospitalized include Asma (35), Aasia (35), Taqi Abbas (46), Mujahid Abbas (57), Awais Younas (8), Anna Younas (35), Muhammad Bashir (50), Adnan (30) and Ahmed (35).

The spokesperson added that the initial rescue operation has concluded, and investigations into the cause of the derailment are underway.