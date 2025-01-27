30 injured in road accident near Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) At least 30 people were reported injured when a high-speed passenger bus overturned near Nawabshah, while trying to save a motorcyclists on Monday.

The bus was coming from Sanghar to Nawabshah when it met accident while overtaking near Kandi stop and driver lost control over the steering while trying to save a motorcyclist.

Edhi and 1122 ambulance rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to People's Medical Hospital where emergency was declared.

According to the doctors, more than 15 passengers were admitted in orthopedic ward. All the emergency staff was called at the emergency ward of the hospital.

MS Dr. Yar Mohammad Jamali, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Assistant Commissioner Iqbal Tanyu, Municipal Corporation Officer Yasin Bhangwar, Waqar Naich, Rafiq Careo and district officers reached the Hospital immediately and made emergency arrangements.