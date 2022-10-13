30 injured near Mangla Toll-plaza accident

(@FahadShabbir)

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :At least thirty persons were injured in a traffic accident that occurred near Mangla Toll-plaza, an area of Jhelum district, the rescue sources said on Thursday.

According to details, a passenger bus was heading towards Mirpur from Gujjar Khan, when suddenly it lost the control due to speeding on the road near Mangla Toll plaza.

As a result, some thirty passengers on board received injuries. The injured were then shifted to the nearby hospital.

No casualty was reported till the filling of this report.