UrduPoint.com

30 Injured Near Mangla Toll-plaza Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2022 | 10:05 PM

30 injured near Mangla Toll-plaza accident

At least thirty persons were injured in a traffic accident that occurred near Mangla Toll-plaza, an area of Jhelum district, the rescue sources said on Thursday

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :At least thirty persons were injured in a traffic accident that occurred near Mangla Toll-plaza, an area of Jhelum district, the rescue sources said on Thursday.

According to details, a passenger bus was heading towards Mirpur from Gujjar Khan, when suddenly it lost the control due to speeding on the road near Mangla Toll plaza.

As a result, some thirty passengers on board received injuries. The injured were then shifted to the nearby hospital.

No casualty was reported till the filling of this report.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Road Traffic Jhelum Mirpur From

Recent Stories

No one allowed to weaken state institutions: Irfan ..

No one allowed to weaken state institutions: Irfan Qadir

3 minutes ago
 Spain to Deliver Additional Hawk Air Defense Syste ..

Spain to Deliver Additional Hawk Air Defense Systems to Ukraine - US Defense Chi ..

3 minutes ago
 US Oil Reserve at Just Above 400Mln Barrels, Lowes ..

US Oil Reserve at Just Above 400Mln Barrels, Lowest Since June 1984 - Energy Age ..

5 minutes ago
 Germany May Lift Ban on Gas Production in North Se ..

Germany May Lift Ban on Gas Production in North Sea - Reports

5 minutes ago
 TEXPO Pakistan to help promote textile exports, so ..

TEXPO Pakistan to help promote textile exports, soft image of Pakistan: Director ..

5 minutes ago
 Meet Simone Tebet, kingmaker in Brazil's president ..

Meet Simone Tebet, kingmaker in Brazil's presidential runoff

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.