With preparations for holding a six-day ski competition at the 9,000 foot-high slope of Malam Jabba are in full swing, at least 30 international players are flexing their muscles to participate in the event, likely to commence from February 3

With preparations for holding a six-day ski competition at the 9,000 foot-high slope of Malam Jabba are in full swing, at least 30 international players are flexing their muscles to participate in the event, likely to commence from February 3.

"There are some 30 international and 20 national including seven female players, who have expressed their keenness for partaking in the '3rd Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Competition', Samson Group of Companies Spokesperson Samar Sabeen told APP on Friday.

She said the international skiers, participating in the event, were from the United Kingdom, Canada, Tajikistan, Iran, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Jordan and others.

Local players belonged to Malam Jabba, Gilgit Baltistan, Swat and others, she added.

Sabeen said the event was being arranged by the Winter Sports Foundation in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The event was aimed at promoting winter sports and adventure tourism in the country.

To a query,she said the international players participated in such events to hone their skills and build their profile which helped them gain some points in global tournaments like Olympic games.

"Skiing, Slalom, giant slalom and different type of races have been planned for the competition," she said, adding the players would have rehearsals during the event's first two days at the 9,000 foot-high ski slop of Malam Jabba while competition would begin on February 5.

Recently, Tourism Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has arranged a three-day winter sports gala in Malam Jabba, where the local and foreign tourists flocked from across the country to witness winter games.

Some 30 national and international players had taken part in the previous competition, Sabeen said.

