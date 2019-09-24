30 jail warders promoted

Thirty jail warders of the Prisons Department were promoted to the next grade as head warders on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Thirty jail warders of the Prisons Department were promoted to the next grade as head warders on Tuesday.

A departmental promotion committee meeting was held with Deputy Inspector General Prisons Faisalabad Region Saeedullah Gondal in the chair.

Deputy Secretary Home Department Punjab Gulzar Hussain and Superintendent Jail Noor Hassan Baghela were also present.

Total 35 cases were put before the committee for promotion in BPS-7 scale.