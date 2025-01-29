30 judges attend training session on Forensic DNA at SFDL-ICCBS

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A total of 30 judges and judicial officers attended a one-day training session on the Interpretation of Forensic DNA and Serology Reports, organized by the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi.

The training session was conducted following the directives of the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, said a statement on Wednesday.

Prof Dr Farzana Shaheen, Director of ICCBS, inaugurated the event. Among the notable attendees were Police Surgeon Karachi Dr Summaiya Syed, Director of the CPLC Shanakht Project Amir Hassan, and SFDL In-charge and Project Director Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan.

In her inaugural speech, Prof Dr Farzana Shaheen welcomed the participants and appreciated the SFDL staff for organizing such a useful training session. She highlighted ICCBS’s outstanding reputation for scientific research and training, which extends beyond Pakistan’s borders.

Discussing the significance of forensic science, she emphasized that the demand for scientific methodologies in analyzing physical evidence has become crucial.

She noted that SFDL plays a vital role not only in providing advanced forensic services but also in training professionals, including investigating officers, medico-legal officers, prosecutors, and crime scene unit officials, ensuring proper evidence collection and handling.

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, in his address, stated that since its inception, SFDL has played a pivotal role in major disasters and high-profile criminal cases. He revealed that the laboratory has provided forensic reports for over 8,500 cases across various forensic DNA and serology investigations.

He also highlighted some of the most notable cases handled by SFDL, including the PIA plane crash, and the Nooribad van accident. Additionally, the laboratory has worked on highly sensitive cases involving child abuse, murder, kidnapping, and the Lasbela bus accident.

Dr Summaiya Syed, a Police Surgeon Karachi, delivered a lecture on medico-legal challenges in the court of law. She emphasized the need to enhance coordination between investigation, medico-legal and prosecution departments to ensure the timely initiation and effective proceedings of trials in criminal cases.

Following the lecture, a comprehensive panel discussion was held. The panelists included Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, Dr Amar Hussain, Legal Advisor SFDL Amir Hassan, and Dr Imran, Forensic Expert.

The participants actively engaged in the discussion, raising important technical questions. They highly appreciated the quality of training and the overall arrangements.

As part of the session, the participants also visited the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory. The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to the attendees.