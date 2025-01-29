30 Judges Attend Training Session On Forensic DNA At SFDL-ICCBS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 09:15 PM
A total of 30 judges and judicial officers attended a one-day training session on the Interpretation of Forensic DNA and Serology Reports, organized by the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A total of 30 judges and judicial officers attended a one-day training session on the Interpretation of Forensic DNA and Serology Reports, organized by the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi.
The training session was conducted following the directives of the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, said a statement on Wednesday.
Prof Dr Farzana Shaheen, Director of ICCBS, inaugurated the event. Among the notable attendees were Police Surgeon Karachi Dr Summaiya Syed, Director of the CPLC Shanakht Project Amir Hassan, and SFDL In-charge and Project Director Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan.
In her inaugural speech, Prof Dr Farzana Shaheen welcomed the participants and appreciated the SFDL staff for organizing such a useful training session. She highlighted ICCBS’s outstanding reputation for scientific research and training, which extends beyond Pakistan’s borders.
Discussing the significance of forensic science, she emphasized that the demand for scientific methodologies in analyzing physical evidence has become crucial.
She noted that SFDL plays a vital role not only in providing advanced forensic services but also in training professionals, including investigating officers, medico-legal officers, prosecutors, and crime scene unit officials, ensuring proper evidence collection and handling.
Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, in his address, stated that since its inception, SFDL has played a pivotal role in major disasters and high-profile criminal cases. He revealed that the laboratory has provided forensic reports for over 8,500 cases across various forensic DNA and serology investigations.
He also highlighted some of the most notable cases handled by SFDL, including the PIA plane crash, and the Nooribad van accident. Additionally, the laboratory has worked on highly sensitive cases involving child abuse, murder, kidnapping, and the Lasbela bus accident.
Dr Summaiya Syed, a Police Surgeon Karachi, delivered a lecture on medico-legal challenges in the court of law. She emphasized the need to enhance coordination between investigation, medico-legal and prosecution departments to ensure the timely initiation and effective proceedings of trials in criminal cases.
Following the lecture, a comprehensive panel discussion was held. The panelists included Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, Dr Amar Hussain, Legal Advisor SFDL Amir Hassan, and Dr Imran, Forensic Expert.
The participants actively engaged in the discussion, raising important technical questions. They highly appreciated the quality of training and the overall arrangements.
As part of the session, the participants also visited the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory. The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to the attendees.
Recent Stories
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi
PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed
Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 4
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl
SECP investigates cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases
Robber injured in police encounter
UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting
Punjab govt taking historic steps in health sector: Minister Salman
Two arrested for molesting, filming minor in Attock
NIPA delegation visits FCCI
Wheelchairs, prosthetics distributed to disabled individuals in Jamrud
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi4 minutes ago
-
PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed4 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists4 minutes ago
-
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 48 minutes ago
-
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl8 minutes ago
-
Robber injured in police encounter8 minutes ago
-
UoT holds 4th Board of Studies meeting8 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt taking historic steps in health sector: Minister Salman22 seconds ago
-
Two arrested for molesting, filming minor in Attock24 seconds ago
-
Wheelchairs, prosthetics distributed to disabled individuals in Jamrud27 seconds ago
-
Man arrested on the charges of sexual harassment of step daughter29 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt acquires 200 ICU ventilators for teaching hospitals13 minutes ago