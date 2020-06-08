30-kanal land retrieved from qabza mafia

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team retrieved 30-kanal land worth millions of rupees allocated for public utility services in different private housing schemes during the last one week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team retrieved 30-kanal land worth millions of rupees allocated for public utility services in different private housing schemes during the last one week.

According to an FDA spokesman, a special drive has been launched to get the land vacated from the qabza mafia, which had been allocated for the public services in private housing schemes maps.

In this connection, the FDA team inspected sites in eight private housing schemes including al-Barkat Villas Chak No 226-RB, Sitara Diamond Chak No 226-RB, Tech Town-II, Tech Town-III Chak No 226-RB and Ali Town Sitara Gold Chak No 238-RB.

The teams retrieved 30-kanal land specified for Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), waste management, health and education institutions, public parks, graveyards and other utility services in these colonies.

Meanwhile, FDA Director General (DG) Muhammad Suhail Khwaja explained that allocation of land for public services was essential for developers of housing schemes under relevant rules and regulations. He warned the developers that the land specified for utility services under the rules should not be used for other purposes; otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators.