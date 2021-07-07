30 kanal state land retrieved

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah retrieved 30 kanal state land worth Rs 900 million from squatters in Mouza Bangali here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) -:Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah retrieved 30 kanal state land worth Rs 900 million from squatters in Mouza Bangali here on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson for the district administration, the district administration has also demolished structures constructed on the occupied land.

However, the deputy commissioner Lahore has directed all the assistant commissioners to expeditethe operation against land grabbers.

He said the district administration would deal land grabbers with iron hands.