30 Kanals Retrieved In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:06 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) : The anti-corruption department retrieved 30 kanals of state land worth Rs230 million in Faisalabad.

According to official source, a team supervised by Director Anti-Corruption Imran Raza Abbasi retrieved 30 kanals of state land occupied illegally by Hajji Muhammad Naseeb in chak 225-RB.

The land grabber had cultivated various crops on state land illegally without any permission or lease. Further action was in progress.

