30 kg heroin recovered, drugs factory seized in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) along with Jamrud police on Wednesday recovered 30 kg heroin, 4 kg of chemicals from drugs making factory setup in a house in Shaks area of Khyber district.

According to details, a joint team of police and NET on a tip off, raided at a house of inter-provincial drugs smuggler, Yar Rehman an Afghan national and seized 30 kg heroin and other equipments used in manufacturing of narcotics.

The smuggler Yar Rehman Afghani was arrested and shifted to Jamrud police station for further investigation. Inspector General of Police, Moazzam Jah Ansari appreciated the performance of Khyber police on a successful operation against drugs smuggler.