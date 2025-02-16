30 Kg Of Substandard Spices, Large Quantity Of Prohibited Chinese Salt Destroyed
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 03:40 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority, on the orders of the DG Food Authority, on Sunday conducted marathon operations against food adulteration and counterfeiters in the vegetable market and Jhang Road and fined Rs 70,000 a marriage hall and 4 stores.
According to the details, 30 kg of substandard spices and a large quantity of prohibited Chinese salt was destroyed. Heavy fines were imposed on food points for poor cleaning arrangements. Open drains and broken floors were found in the processing area.
Dirty freezers, presence of insects, absence of expiry and cancellation dates on items were found. Medical and training certificates of employees were found missing. Strict action was taken on the failure of the samples of the medicines. A large number of insects and evidence of smoking were found.
Indiscriminate action is being taken against those who are playing with the health of the citizens. The clampdown on adulteration and counterfeiting has been intensified in Chiniot,
