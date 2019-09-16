UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 Kilns Switch Over To Zigzag Technology In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 06:35 PM

30 kilns switch over to zigzag technology in Faisalabad

Atleast 30 kilns were converted to zigzag technology in the district to ensure the clean environment especially during smoggy days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Atleast 30 kilns were converted to zigzag technology in the district to ensure the clean environment especially during smoggy days.

A spokesman of the environment protection department said the department has issued notices to 467 kiln owners in the district and directed them to convert their kilns on zigzag technology which was environment friendly.

He said that owners of kiln houses were reluctant to leave old bull trench technology of smoke emitting at their kilns.

However, the teams of environment department after hectic efforts succeeded in convincing the kiln owners for adopting zigzag technology.

He said that 30 kiln houses have so far been converted to zigzag technology, whereas, remaining kilns were expected to be converted to the environment friendly technology before winter season.

Related Topics

Technology

Recent Stories

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation prepares PC-I for ..

40 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court directs deputy commissioner t ..

41 seconds ago

University of Karachi announces exam fee schedule ..

43 seconds ago

Ex-NADRA chairman acquitted in dual nationality ca ..

48 seconds ago

Judge video leak scandal: Accused's judicial reman ..

4 minutes ago

Businessman Forum to clean sweep SCCI elections 20 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.