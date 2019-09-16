30 kilns switch over to zigzag technology in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Atleast 30 kilns were converted to zigzag technology in the district to ensure the clean environment especially during smoggy days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Atleast 30 kilns were converted to zigzag technology in the district to ensure the clean environment especially during smoggy days.

A spokesman of the environment protection department said the department has issued notices to 467 kiln owners in the district and directed them to convert their kilns on zigzag technology which was environment friendly.

He said that owners of kiln houses were reluctant to leave old bull trench technology of smoke emitting at their kilns.

However, the teams of environment department after hectic efforts succeeded in convincing the kiln owners for adopting zigzag technology.

He said that 30 kiln houses have so far been converted to zigzag technology, whereas, remaining kilns were expected to be converted to the environment friendly technology before winter season.