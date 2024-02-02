Open Menu

30 Magistrates Checking Prices In Narowal District Daily

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

30 magistrates checking prices in Narowal district daily

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza, 30 special magistrates have been appointed in the district who are checking prices of daily-use items on daily basis.

A spokesperson said on Friday that the district administration was ensuring the supply of daily-use and food items at cheap prices throughout the district. He said the deputy commissioner directed the price control magistrates to perform their duties diligently to maintain stability in prices in the market. He directed them to inspect shops on daily basis, fine the law violators, seal their shop and arrest those shopkeepers who were involved in criminal acts of hoarding and overcharging.

According to District Officer (DO) Industries Narowal Zeeshan Niaz, under the ongoing campaign, 29,958 inspections were conducted across the district in January, in which 663 shopkeepers were found guilty of violations, and a total fine of Rs. 2,213,500 was imposed on them.

The DO industries said that nine cases were registered, 17 people were arrested and two shops were sealed.

Related Topics

Fine Price Narowal January Criminals Market

Recent Stories

Leaking residential addresses of people particular ..

Leaking residential addresses of people particularly journalists shall not be to ..

2 hours ago
 Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

4 hours ago
 Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case a ..

Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra

4 hours ago
 Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, We ..

Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals

4 hours ago
 UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to re ..

UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy

5 hours ago
 No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

5 hours ago
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for S ..

Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

8 hours ago
 JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

17 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

17 hours ago
 Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hydera ..

Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan