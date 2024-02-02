30 Magistrates Checking Prices In Narowal District Daily
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza, 30 special magistrates have been appointed in the district who are checking prices of daily-use items on daily basis.
A spokesperson said on Friday that the district administration was ensuring the supply of daily-use and food items at cheap prices throughout the district. He said the deputy commissioner directed the price control magistrates to perform their duties diligently to maintain stability in prices in the market. He directed them to inspect shops on daily basis, fine the law violators, seal their shop and arrest those shopkeepers who were involved in criminal acts of hoarding and overcharging.
According to District Officer (DO) Industries Narowal Zeeshan Niaz, under the ongoing campaign, 29,958 inspections were conducted across the district in January, in which 663 shopkeepers were found guilty of violations, and a total fine of Rs. 2,213,500 was imposed on them.
The DO industries said that nine cases were registered, 17 people were arrested and two shops were sealed.
