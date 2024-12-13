30-member Delegation From Nowshera College Witnesses Senate Proceedings
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 07:40 PM
A 30-member delegation comprising students and faculty from Quaid-e-Azam Public School and College, Nowshera, visited Parliament House in Islamabad on Friday and observed Senate proceedings
Upon arrival, the delegation was warmly welcomed by senior officials of the Upper House.
During their visit, the students gained valuable insights into the legislative process and how the Senate operates.
The delegation also toured the Senate Museum, where they watched a documentary highlighting the history of the Upper House. The delegation showed great interest in the museum’s exhibits, which featured statues of prominent Pakistani politicians and historic photographs.
The delegation thanked the Senate authorities for their warm hospitality and the informative briefing on Parliament House.
