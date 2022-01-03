30 member delegation; Indian minority commission chairman visit Kartarpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman for Minority Commission of India Iqbal Singh Lal Pura along with 30 members delegation visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman for Minority Commission of India Iqbal Singh Lal Pura along with 30 members delegation visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said he was very happy to see the expansion of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and appreciated the arrangements made by the Government of Pakistan for reception of Yatrees from India.

The delegation was also impressed by the tidiness of project area as a whole. The chairman also assured that he will speak to Government of India for easing up the conditions for Indian Yatrees and also increase their numbers for daily visits.

Project Management Unit (PMU) Kartarpur Corridor, said it was a great honour and real pleasure to receive such a high level of delegation representing minorities of India.