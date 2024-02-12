30 Mepco Employees Caught Aiding Illegal Connections
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 07:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Electricity pilferage remained a gigantic challenge for Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) despite a relentless operation help to apprehend 11,923 thieves in 16521 cases since the campaign commenced on September 7th.
According to official sources, the Mepco authorities traced 30 black sheep in the organization who were found involved in facilitating the electricity theft.
A hefty fine totaling Rs 7.96 billion has been imposed on perpetrators involved in pilfering approximately 2.6 million units of electricity. Of this amount, Rs 653 million has already been recovered.
In a series of grand operations across various districts, 421 villages were caught red-handed engaging in electricity theft. Furthermore, to curb large-scale theft, transformers and high-tension jumpers were confiscated.
Disruptions were also noted, with 142 villages in the jurisdictions of DG Khan and Rajanpur experiencing power outages due to rampant theft. Similarly, in Rahim Yar Khan district, 279 villages witnessed power disconnections, with transformers and jumpers removed to deter theft.
From September 7, 2023, to February 1, 2024, Multan Circle alone collected fine amounting to Rs 201.
19 million from 2,144 electricity thieves, with Rs 12.86 million already recovered. A total of 2,056 cases were registered, leading to the apprehension of 1,515 individuals.
In DG Khan Circle, 3,879 consumers were fined Rs 188.39 million, with Rs 101.96 million recovered. Additionally, 3,784 cases were filed, resulting in the arrest of 2,942 thieves.
Similar crackdowns were conducted in other circles, including Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, and Khanewal, resulting in fines imposed, recoveries made, and perpetrators apprehended.
Apart from this, during the period from January 1 to January 31, 2024, an amount of Rs 919 million was recovered from 51,164 defaulters, including domestic consumers, traders, industrialists, and agricultural tube well owners.
Despite the strict action, the electricity pilferage is still in progress, said sources. The sources hinted that the only way to stop electricity theft was the imposition of heavy fines and permanent disconnection of electricity.
