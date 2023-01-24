30 Million Members Strong! Emirates Skywards Celebrates With A Whopping 1 Million Miles Giveaway

Emirates Skywards has hit a new record with more than 30 million members enrolled worldwide Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023) Emirates Skywards has hit a new record with more than 30 million members enrolled worldwide. The award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai is celebrating big with incredible offers including a chance to win one million Skywards Miles. Over the past two decades, the loyalty programme has evolved and grown to become one of the most recognized and valued loyalty programmes in the world. With industry leading initiatives, innovative product offerings, and more than 150 brand partners – Emirates Skywards continues to redefine the loyalty experience for customers, in the air and on-ground. Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, said: “Thank you to each of our 30 million members who have made Emirates Skywards the successful loyalty programme it is today. This is a major milestone for us and we are very happy to be giving back to our loyal members who have played an invaluable role in our success. Stay tuned for some of the most amazing offers this month – from a chance to win 1 million Miles, upgrades to Business Class, and complimentary Tier upgrades – we have something in store for everyone! We always strive to provide our members the best value, choice and exceptional rewards a loyalty programme can offer - when you fly, dine, shop, or drive. We’re very proud of this milestone and look forward to the road ahead of us.” Gift that keeps giving From 30 January to 1 February 2023, Emirates will be offering passengers travelling on select flights special branded cupcakes on board. To celebrate the milestone, the loyalty programme will also be rolling out fantastic surprises from 23 January until 4 February 2023. This includes: 1 million Miles: Win the Skywards Miles jackpot! Join the competition from 23 January until 4 February 2023 for a chance to a grand one million Miles – enough to redeem more than 10 one-way Emirates Business Class tickets from Dubai to London. Emirates Skywards co-branded credit card holders who join the competition can also double their chances of winning.* Emirates Skywards members travelling to and through Dubai between 30 January and 1 February 2023 will also have a chance to win even more rewards. Look out for a red “30 million” sticker on your luggage upon arrival into Dubai Airports to see if you’re one of the many lucky winners!* 30,000 bonus Miles: The loyalty programme is giving away even more Miles with 300,000 Miles up for grabs. Over the next 3 days, 10 members will have a chance to win 30,000 Miles each.

Customers travelling with flydubai on 7 February 2023 can also look forward to some surprising giveaways, including:

Four Silver Tier upgrades.

75,000 Bonus Skywards Miles.

One Skywards+ package.

Two complimentary upgrades to Business Class.

Seven access passes to the flydubai Business Lounge at Terminal 2.

More than 180 countries across six continents

Emirates Skywards members come from more than 180 countries, including: 3.7 million members in the United Kingdom, 3 million in the United States, 2.2 million in the United Arab Emirates, 2.1 million in Australia and 2.1 million in India.

On average, the loyalty programme attracts more than 120,000 members per month. In the last year alone, Emirates Skywards welcomed more than 1.4 million members between April 2021 and March 2022.

From flight rewards to global sporting events

Since its inception in 2000, Emirates Skywards has expanded and diversified its brand partnerships to offer its members more innovative ways to earn and redeem Miles. The loyalty programme currently has more than 150 partners including: 16 airline partners; more than 100 hotel partners; 33 financial partners, 22 retail and lifestyle partners, 7 car rental partners.

From 2018 to 2022, members redeemed more than 140 billion Miles on flight rewards; more than 1.8 billion Miles on hotel stays; more than 10 billion on retail outlets; and more than 150 million Miles on money-can’t-buy experiences at world-renowned sporting events including US Open, Roland Garros, Grand Prix Miami, and more.

Five years of strategic partnership with flydubai

Dubai-based airlines, Emirates and flydubai, recently celebrated five years of strategic partnership. Since 2017, more than 11 million passengers have enjoyed seamless connectivity across the joint network to more than 211 destinations across 100 countries. Over the past five years, more than 8.5 million Emirates Skywards members have earned 150 billion Skywards Miles through the Emirates and flydubai partnership.

The world’s largest international airline has also recently activated a codeshare agreement with Air Canada, and expanded the partnership to offer frequent flyer members joint loyalty programme benefits. Skywards members are now able to earn and redeem Miles across Air Canada’s network. Emirates Skywards Platinum and Gold members travelling in Economy Class with Air Canada or Emirates can also enjoy airport lounge access in Toronto.

Award-winning streak

Emirates Skywards has won more than 50 industry awards for its innovative and world-class offerings. More recently, the loyalty programme was crowned as: “Program of the Year in Europe, Middle East and Africa” and “Best Customer Service” at the Frequent Traveller Awards 2021; “World's Leading Airline Rewards Programme” at the World Travel Awards 2022; and ranked top 10 Best Frequent Flyer Program by USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice 2022.

Emirates Skywards membership is complimentary. Customers can join via emirates.com, flydubai.com, Emirates app, or the flydubai app. Join today using invite code “FLYBETTER” and enjoy 2,500 bonus Miles after your first flight on Emirates or flydubai.