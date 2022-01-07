30 more cases of Omicron variant, 756 of COVID detected: Murad Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that 30 more cases of Omicron variant were detected when 37 tests were conducted while 756 new cases of COVID-19 were detected when 12961 samples were tested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that 30 more cases of Omicron variant were detected when 37 tests were conducted while 756 new cases of COVID-19 were detected when 12961 samples were tested.

In a statement issued from CM House, the CM Sindh said that between January 2 to 5, 37 samples for Omicron variant were tested which detected 30 more cases lifting the tally to 307.

He added that most of the omicron variant cases were locally transmitted.

Giving details of the daily situation report, the CM Sindh said that no more patients of Coronavirus died overnight.

The death toll so far stands at 7,678 that constitutes a 1.6 percent death rate, he said.

The CM Sindh said that 12,961 samples were tested which detected 756 cases that constituted 5.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 7,227,450 tests have been conducted against which 484,484 cases were diagnosed as positive, of them 96.7 percent or 468,558 patients have recovered, including 91 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 8,248 patients were under treatment, of them 8,036 were in home isolation, 65 at isolation centers and 147 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 140 patients was stated to be critical, including 18 shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 756 new cases, 591 have been detected from Karachi, including 243 from East, 218 South, 49 Central, 40 Malir, 26 Korangi and 15 West.

Hyderabad has 24, Nausheroferoze 17, Jamshoro 14, Thatta 13, Tando Muhammad Khan 12, Badin and Matiari seven each, Larkana and Sukkur five each, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Mirpurkhas three each, Shikarur, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar Umerkot, Dadu and Sanghar two each and Kashmore and Shaheed Benazirbad one each.

Sharing vaccination data, the CM Sindh said that 30,133,778 vaccinations have been administered up to January 5 and added during the last 24 hours 157,628 vaccines were inoculated - in total 30,291,406 vaccines have administered which constituted 54.90 percent of the vaccine eligible population.