UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 More Coronavirus Cases Found In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

30 more coronavirus cases found in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :About 30 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 11654 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 138350 people were screened for the virus till July 28 out of which 30 more were reported positive.

As many as 10080 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 136 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan July Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

27 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy and Emirates NBD go live with the UA ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets with students participati ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.