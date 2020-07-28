30 more coronavirus cases found in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :About 30 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 11654 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 138350 people were screened for the virus till July 28 out of which 30 more were reported positive.

As many as 10080 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 136 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.