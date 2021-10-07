30 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 30 new dengue positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the Rawalpindi district, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 425 so far since the January of this year.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood told media here on Thursday, that number of beds to deal with the rising number of dengue patients have been increased from 92 to 205 in allied hospitals of the city include 125 beds at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) 50 in District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)and 30 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, adding presently 157 beds were occupied out of which 70 were confirmed patients while the results of remaining were under process.

He said two patients were in a critical position at HFH while among the new cases 14 were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment area, five from Municipal Corporation area, four from Potohar town, one each from Gujar Khan and Taxila while addresses of other five were not traced yet.

The health officer said that both the Provincial Minister for health Dr Yasmeen Rashid and the Principal allied hospitals Dr Muhammd Umer were monitoring the situation on daily basis.

"Doctors and paramedical staff have been directed to work round-the-clock during emergency-like situation if it occurs".

Dr Sajjad said there was no shortage of doctors or paramedical staff and we were well prepared to handle any crises.

He said maximum arrangements for the treatment of dengue fever patients have been made; besides all possible preventive measures were in place to meet any eventuality, adding a full-scale indoor and outdoor surveillance was being carried out in various areas of the district to eliminate the dengue larvae breeding.

Dr Sajjad advised the citizens to adopt precautionary measures and do not be panic as the dengue fever is curable with timely and proper treatment.

He asked the residents to use a mosquito net or mosquito repellants like mats and coils to avoid mosquito bites.