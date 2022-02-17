UrduPoint.com

30 More Tested Positive Corona In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 12:13 AM

30 more tested positive corona in Balochistan

Around 30 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35163 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 30 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35163 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1392190 people were screened for the virus, out of which 30 more were reported positive.

As many as 34570 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirusso far while 371 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold v ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

29 minutes ago
 Kenyan HC pays farewell call on FS Mahmood

Kenyan HC pays farewell call on FS Mahmood

21 seconds ago
 Bus crash kills 10 in Sudan: police

Bus crash kills 10 in Sudan: police

24 seconds ago
 No one allowed to violate law of the country: Farr ..

No one allowed to violate law of the country: Farrukh

25 seconds ago
 NATO looks to strengthen eastern flank over Russia ..

NATO looks to strengthen eastern flank over Russia threat

27 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court directs trial court to conclu ..

Islamabad High Court directs trial court to conclude Noor murder case in four we ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>