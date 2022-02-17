30 more tested positive corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Around 30 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35163 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1392190 people were screened for the virus, out of which 30 more were reported positive.

As many as 34570 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirusso far while 371 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.