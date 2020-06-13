UrduPoint.com
30 More Tested Positive For Coronvirus In AJK, Tally Reaches 604

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 09:02 PM

30 more tested positive for coronvirus in AJK, tally reaches 604

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has reported 30 new coronavirus cases taking the tally of infected persons up by 604 out of which 342 active cases are under treatment in the Hospitals while one more died with the virus taking the death toll to 12 on Saturday.

A report issued here by the health department said that 10578 people had been tested for COVID-19 so for in the region out of which 10534 results were received and 604 were declared positive while 250 patients had recovered from the illness.

The report said out of 12 deaths, seven were reported from Muzaffarabad, two in Mirpur and one each in Rawalakot, Sudhonoti and Bhmber districts of the territory.

Of 342 active cases, 159 are under treatment at three health facilities in Muzaffarabad, six at DHQ (district head quarter Hospital) Hattian, two at DHQ Neelum, 22 at CMH Rawalakot, 19 at DHQ Bagh, 33 at DHQ Plundari (Sudhunoti), three at DHQ Haveeli, 41 at two health facilities in Mirpur district, 40 at DHQ Bhimber, 15 at DHQ Kotli and two at Tehsil headquarter Hospital Dudial in Mirpur district.

