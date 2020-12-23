UrduPoint.com
30 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:30 AM

30 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :About 30 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17980 in Balochistan on Tuesday. According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 439,334 people were screened for the virus till December 22 out of which 30 more were reported positive.

As many as 17,477 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 179 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

