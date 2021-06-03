UrduPoint.com
30 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 30 people were tested positive for the COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the health department spokesperson, 725 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 704 while 19,575 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for the COVID-19 patients.

At present, 126 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 46 at DHQ Hospital and 31 were admitted to General Hospital.

