UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 New BS Programmes Launched In Sialkot Colleges: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 06:50 PM

30 new BS programmes launched in Sialkot colleges: minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said that 30 new BS programmes have been launched in eight different colleges of Sialkot district this year, due to which thousands of students got the opportunity to continue their education in the government colleges.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of BS programme at the Government Degree College, Sambarial.

Principal Dr Masood Sarwar, Deputy Director Colleges Iqbal Kaloya and a large number of teachers and students attended the ceremony.

The minister said that all possible resources were being used to provide higher education opportunities to the young generation of Iqbal's city.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believed in working without discrimination to solve public problems.

App/ir

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Punjab Young Sialkot All Government

Recent Stories

RAKBANK hosts virtual conference on life insurance ..

26 minutes ago

Emirati citizens can update their personal details ..

41 minutes ago

HCT celebrates remote graduation of 1,098 students

56 minutes ago

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

2 hours ago

Du set to host third annual edition of GCF 5G MENA ..

2 hours ago

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.