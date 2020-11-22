30 new BS programmes launched in Sialkot colleges: minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said that 30 new BS programmes have been launched in eight different colleges of Sialkot district this year, due to which thousands of students got the opportunity to continue their education in the government colleges.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of BS programme at the Government Degree College, Sambarial.

Principal Dr Masood Sarwar, Deputy Director Colleges Iqbal Kaloya and a large number of teachers and students attended the ceremony.

The minister said that all possible resources were being used to provide higher education opportunities to the young generation of Iqbal's city.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) believed in working without discrimination to solve public problems.

