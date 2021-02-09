30 new buses to further enhance BRT commuting strength: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Transport Minister, Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir on Tuesday said that 30 new buses of 18 meters have been inducted in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service to enhance its commuting facility and benefit maximum number of people.

These buses, he said, would run on Express Route of the BRT which was the favorite route of passengers having no frequent stopovers.

Unveiling the two-year performance of the Transport Department, the Minister further said that around 175000 people travel in BRT buses on a daily basis and the KP government was making cogent efforts to provide best possible travelling facilities to these people.

He said employees working for BRT were hired by a private company and the government has nothing to do with their matters.

Soon, he said the BRT Cycle Service would be introduced at University Road station.

The Minister informed that a mobile application was launched to verify the driving licenses, route permits and identification of forged license and vehicle documents. For the newly merged districts, the Minister informed that various transport projects have been approved. The Transport Department has issued computerized driving licenses and route permits to public transport vehicles in the province.

Pink buses have been introduced in the province that would be used to provide pick and drop facility to the female students of universities, the Minister informed.

During the last two years, he said 3997 complaints regarding the transport system were received by the department of which 3938 were addressed accordingly.