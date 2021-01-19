UrduPoint.com
30 New Buses To Soon Join BRT Fleet: Spokesman

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:52 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Spokesman Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) has said that 30 new buses were in the last stage of manufacturing that would soon join the BRT fleet to enhance its commuting capacity.

In a media statement, the BRT Spokesman said the new buses would be 18 meters long articulated vehicles and provide state of the art commuting facilities to the passengers. Every bus, he informed, would have a capacity of carrying 125 passengers.

These new buses, he said would be used on the Express Route that was the most popular route of the BRT service adding at the time 128 buses were running on BRT route.

The service was gaining momentum and its passengers increasing with each passing day as for the first time in the country third generation hybrid buses were introduced in the provincial metropolis.

The BRT service, he said beyond doubt, was the most successful and best commuting project of the KP government benefiting people from all spheres of life.

