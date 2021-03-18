UrduPoint.com
30 New Corona Patients Hospitalized At LRH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

30 new corona patients hospitalized at LRH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Despite imposition of smart lockdown in various parts of the provincial capital, the corona infection cases continue to surge as 30 more patients were admitted at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) during the last four days.

The spokesman of LRH Thursday said that at present 88 positive patients were under treatment at the hospital while the cases were gradually increasing with every passing day.

The Hospital Director Dr Mohammad Abrar Khan said that keeping in view spike in corona cases the administration has already taken all precautionary measures and banned entry of people without face mask.

He urged masses to cooperate with the administration and use face mask for their own safety and in order to avoid any inconvenience.

