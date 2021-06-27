UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

30 new COVID-19 cases reported

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 30 new patients of COVID-19 were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with eight belonged to Rawal Town, eight from Potohar town, five from Rawalpindi Cantt, three from Murree, and one each from Gujar Khan, Kalar Syedan, Taxila, Attock, Mianwali and AJK.

Presently 34 Coronavirus confirmed patients are admitted to various facilities of the city including 11 are admitted in Holy Family Hospital,10 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,6 in Institute of Urology and 7 in Fauji Foundation Hospital .

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management center, one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition,12 stable and 21 in moderate condition.

The District Health Authority updated that so far 679,012 people including 30,966 health workers and 648,046 senior citizens had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Murree Rawalpindi Mianwali Attock Gujar Khan Taxila Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Council on Energy holds its seventh m ..

1 hour ago

30,516 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,122 new COVID-19 cases, 2,077 reco ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Defence delegation visits Lockheed Mar ..

2 hours ago

IHC’s subsidiary Alpha Dhabi Holding completes l ..

3 hours ago

Winners for HIPA&#039;s ‘Day Light’ Instagram ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.