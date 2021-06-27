30 new COVID-19 cases reported

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 30 new patients of COVID-19 were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with eight belonged to Rawal Town, eight from Potohar town, five from Rawalpindi Cantt, three from Murree, and one each from Gujar Khan, Kalar Syedan, Taxila, Attock, Mianwali and AJK.

Presently 34 Coronavirus confirmed patients are admitted to various facilities of the city including 11 are admitted in Holy Family Hospital,10 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,6 in Institute of Urology and 7 in Fauji Foundation Hospital .

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management center, one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition,12 stable and 21 in moderate condition.

The District Health Authority updated that so far 679,012 people including 30,966 health workers and 648,046 senior citizens had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.