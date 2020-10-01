UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported From ICT: NCOC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:01 PM

30 new COVID-19 positive cases reported from ICT: NCOC

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus on Thursday said that 30 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus on Thursday said that 30 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during last 24 hours.

According to NCOC official, 49 cases were reported in last day in ICT while so far 16,611 confirmed cases had been reported from ICT.

He said that total 4,678 COVID-19 tests had been conducted while 15,916 patients had been recovered besides 182 deaths in ICT.

Commenting on the situation, an official of Ministry of National Health Services said that several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to follow the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in ICT.

He said that the government had adopted effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted reduction in corona cases in the country. He said that present facts and figure of the disease show declining trend of coronavirus at all level due to prompt response of the government.

Expressing satisfaction over current COVID-19 situation, he said that all this was made possible due to team efforts and the efficient work of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

He said that the main focus of the strategy was to control the disease on one hand and maintaining business activities of small and poor traders on the other hand. He added such strategy was successfully implemented to get results. He said that all concerned Federal and provincial and public and private institutions played remarkable role under NCOC against the disease.

He said that all possible measures were adopted to control COVID-19 to avoid further load on already burdened health system of the country. He said that strategies were made to control corona, keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.

He made it clear that the government had not decreased the daily testing capacity but actually the testing figure was declined due to improving the corona situation.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Poor All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arabs account for 8.3 pct of total trading value i ..

18 minutes ago

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

48 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

1 hour ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

2 hours ago

Senate body asks PTA, PEMRA to raise awareness aga ..

2 minutes ago

Parliamentary panel for early execution of 220 KV ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.