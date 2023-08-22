Open Menu

30 New Covid Cases Reported In Last Week

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Health officials on Tuesday said that 30 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last week across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Health officials on Tuesday said that 30 new coronavirus cases were reported during the last week across the country.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.39 per cent while two patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the coronavirus last week while 7,676 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, the official of the Ministry for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination said that the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

He said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports.

There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports. He added 90 per cent of the country's population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

