30 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab On Thursday
Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 11:34 PM
The Punjab Health Department confirmed on Thursday that 30 new cases of dengue have been recorded across the province in the last 24 hours
According to the latest data, Rawalpindi reported 23 cases, while Kasur recorded two cases. Lahore, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, and Chakwal each reported one case.
Over the past week, 153 new cases of dengue virus infection have been identified, bringing the total number of cases in Punjab for the year 2024 to 550.
In response to the rising number of cases, the Health Department has issued a strong advisory urging the public to maintain clean and dry surroundings to help prevent the spread of dengue virus.
The department also encouraged citizens to fully cooperate with health teams actively working to control the outbreak.
For those seeking treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints related to dengue, the Health Department has provided a free helpline at 1033. Officials emphasized that vigilance and proactive measures are essential to containing the spread of the virus across the province.
