30 new dengue patients in last 24 hrs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Total number of dengue patients has reached 368 in Rawalpindi as 30 new cases have been reported during last 24 hours.

According to the latest report released by the District Health Authority, the largest number of cases were reported from Pothohar Town and Municipal Corporation areas with 11 positive cases from each, during the last 24 hours.

The report reveals that Chak Jalal Din area remains among top affected areas of the city.

The health authority sources informed APP that various measures were underway in most affected areas. Besides awareness campaigns and anti-dengue spraying, CM mobile Health Unit also visited Chak Jalal Din and co ducted a number of pathological tests of the area residents including CBC, LFTs, RFTs etc.

The health unit also examined 216 patients during its stay at the affected areas.

The report further reveals that 65% of the dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi district are men, making the gender ratio of patients as 2 to 1 with respect to male vs female patients.

The financial penalties worth Rs.13.0 million have been imposed since Jan 2024 along with a number of registered FIRs and chalans against SOPs violators.

The comparative analysis given in the report shows that punitive actions taken against the violations this year are 4 times more than those of the year 2023. Similarly, the average of confirmed positive cases has also declined significantly as compared to that of the previous year's.