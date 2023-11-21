Open Menu

30 NHA Employees To Proceed For Hajj

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2023 | 08:46 PM

30 NHA employees to proceed for Hajj

Federal Minister for Communications Shahid Ashraf Tarar executed Hajj Balloting 2024 for employees of National Highway Authority here at National Highway Authority (NHA) headquarters on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Federal Minister for Communications Shahid Ashraf Tarar executed Hajj Balloting 2024 for employees of National Highway Authority here at National Highway Authority (NHA) headquarters on Tuesday.

As per balloting, 30 employees of the Authority would proceed for Hajj this year.

Chairman NHA Arshad Majeed Mohmand and senior officers from Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority and NHA employees were also present.

In Category A, 17 employees working in Scale 01-16 would perform Hajj. In Category B, 07 employees of Grade 17 and above would proceed for Hajj. Likewise in Category C, 02 employees having age between 55 to 60 years will perform Hajj.

From Women Quota, 04 employees would perform Hajj.

On this occasion, Federal Minister for Communications Shahid Ashraf Tarar congratulated the successful NHA employees who would proceed for Hajj next year.

