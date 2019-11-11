UrduPoint.com
30 Notices Issued For Vacating Railways' Encroached Land

Mon 11th November 2019 | 07:34 PM

30 notices issued for vacating railways' encroached land

Pakistan Railways Special Magistrate Quratulain Wazir on Monday issued evacuation notices to 30 people over setting up illegal encroachment on Kohat-Hangu railway track

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways Special Magistrate Quratulain Wazir on Monday issued evacuation notices to 30 people over setting up illegal encroachment on Kohat-Hangu railway track.

Divisional Superintendent of Railways, Nasir Khalili said that operation against encroachment on railways land would continue under the Supreme Court order.

Those issued notices were directed to vacate encroached land with in 7 days.

