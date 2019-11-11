30 Notices Issued For Vacating Railways' Encroached Land
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 07:34 PM
Pakistan Railways Special Magistrate Quratulain Wazir on Monday issued evacuation notices to 30 people over setting up illegal encroachment on Kohat-Hangu railway track
Divisional Superintendent of Railways, Nasir Khalili said that operation against encroachment on railways land would continue under the Supreme Court order.
Those issued notices were directed to vacate encroached land with in 7 days.