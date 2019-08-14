30 one-wheeler booked

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::City Traffic Police arrested 30 one- wheeler in different locations of the city.

According to officials sources, the police were directed to launch crackdown against one wheeler. The police arrested some 30 one-wheeler and cases were also registered against them at concerned police stations.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb urged the parents to keepan eye on their children adding that one wheeling was life risking.