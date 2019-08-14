UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30 One-wheeler Booked

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 33 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 05:50 PM

30 one-wheeler booked

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::City Traffic Police arrested 30 one- wheeler in different locations of the city.

According to officials sources, the police were directed to launch crackdown against one wheeler. The police arrested some 30 one-wheeler and cases were also registered against them at concerned police stations.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb urged the parents to keepan eye on their children adding that one wheeling was life risking.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Wheeling

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

6 minutes ago

Diplomacy Ambassadors participate in Model UN at H ..

21 minutes ago

RAK Elections Committee Chair visits candidate reg ..

21 minutes ago

UAE-UK Consular Affairs Committee meets in Abu Dha ..

1 hour ago

UAE Embassy in New Zealand organises Eid exhibitio ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Dubai Insurance Com ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.