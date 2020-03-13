30 Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation engineers complete training on DRM technology

First batch of 30 engineering professionals of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Friday completed their training on Digital Radio Migration (DRM) technology arranged here at the Pakistan Broadcasting Academy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :First batch of 30 engineering professionals of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Friday completed their training on Digital Radio Migration (DRM) technology arranged here at the Pakistan Broadcasting Academy.

A five day workshop titled "Digital Radio Migration Plan" was attended by the radio engineers from across the country, would now serve as "torch bearers for implementation of the digitization project," a press release said.

Addressing concluding ceremony of the workshop, PBC Director Engineering Kamran Saeed informed the audience that the plan was to be executed at a total estimated cost of Rs 4,129.882 million over the next five to seven years.

Kamran Saeed along with two DRM certified and foreign qualified PBC Engineers Ghulam Mujadid and Yasir Mustafa is spearheading the entire planning for the proposed Digital Radio Migration Policy under the direct supervision of Director General, Radio Pakistan Ambreen Jan.

Ghulam Mujadid and Yasir Mustafa, Engineering Managers of PBC, who conducted four sessions each of the workshop, have recently received expert level training from Germany on DRM transmission system and as the second part of training; they will soon be proceeding to USA.

Kamran said it was the first-ever workshop that got extensive wide coverage in the national electronic and print media.

He said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has sought details about the one thousand kilowatt Digital Transmitting station to be established at Fort Monroe in district Dera Ghazi Khan to take up the matter with Chief Minister Punjab about early acquisition of land for the project.

PBC Director Administration Mahmood-ul-Hassan Akhtar expressed the resolve to materialize Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of promoting digitization in the country in each and every sector including Radio Pakistan to meet the upcoming challenges in the broadcasting arena.

He hoped that all the concerned forums and top authorities would help expedite approval and execution of digital radio migration policy with early provision of required funds.

He said the proposed digital transmission would not only help improve the sound quality of radio Pakistan but would also be cost effective.

Principal Pakistan Broadcasting academy (PBA) Muhammad Tariq Chaudhry said the PBA would be forthcoming, if the higher authorities asked for a series of workshops on digital radio migration policy to impart training to all the PBC professionals covering different aspects of the plan and digital technology.

He thanked the PBC authorities for extending full support to the PBA for smooth conduct of the week-long workshop.

Later, souvenirs were awarded to the distinguished guests and the Executives of sponsors of the workshop including HEDRA Technology and Element99Solutions, while certificates were given to the participants.