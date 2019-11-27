30% Pakistanis choose Shalwar Kameez with a waistcoat as the best clothing option for a

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:24 PM
According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carriedout by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 30% Pakistanis choose Shalwar Kameezwith a waistcoat as the best clothing option for a groom on his wedding.
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019)
A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces wasasked, "In your opinion, what kind of clothingshould the groom wear on his wedding functions?" In response, 30% Pakistanis choseShalwar Kameez with a waistcoat as the bestclothing option for a groom on his wedding function.
Alternatively, Shirwani and ShalwarKameez were chosen by 26% Pakistanis eachas the best clothing option for a Groom on his wedding function. 16% chose a coat suit as thebest option. 1% did not know or did notrespond.