UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

30% Pakistanis Choose Shalwar Kameez With A Waistcoat As The Best Clothing Option For A

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:24 PM

30% Pakistanis choose Shalwar Kameez with a waistcoat as the best clothing option for a

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carriedout by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 30% Pakistanis choose Shalwar Kameezwith a waistcoat as the best clothing option for a groom on his wedding.

groom on his weddingIslamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carriedout by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 30% Pakistanis choose Shalwar Kameezwith a waistcoat as the best clothing option for a groom on his wedding.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces wasasked, "In your opinion, what kind of clothingshould the groom wear on his wedding functions?" In response, 30% Pakistanis choseShalwar Kameez with a waistcoat as the bestclothing option for a groom on his wedding function.

Alternatively, Shirwani and ShalwarKameez were chosen by 26% Pakistanis eachas the best clothing option for a Groom on his wedding function. 16% chose a coat suit as thebest option. 1% did not know or did notrespond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Marriage Gallup Women From Best

Recent Stories

30% Pakistanis choose Shalwar Kameez with a waistc ..

8 minutes ago

Innovations and Research in Cardiovascular Medicin ..

14 minutes ago

Thirteen Taliban Members Killed in Afghan Forces O ..

35 seconds ago

WADA President-Elect Believes Russia to Be Able to ..

37 seconds ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

41 seconds ago

5 arrested, Heroin, valuable seized in Sargodha

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.