30% Pakistanis choose Shalwar Kameez with a waistcoat as the best clothing option for a

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carriedout by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 30% Pakistanis choose Shalwar Kameezwith a waistcoat as the best clothing option for a groom on his wedding.

groom on his weddingIslamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carriedout by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 30% Pakistanis choose Shalwar Kameezwith a waistcoat as the best clothing option for a groom on his wedding.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces wasasked, "In your opinion, what kind of clothingshould the groom wear on his wedding functions?" In response, 30% Pakistanis choseShalwar Kameez with a waistcoat as the bestclothing option for a groom on his wedding function.

Alternatively, Shirwani and ShalwarKameez were chosen by 26% Pakistanis eachas the best clothing option for a Groom on his wedding function. 16% chose a coat suit as thebest option. 1% did not know or did notrespond.