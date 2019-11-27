UrduPoint.com
30% Pakistanis Choose Shalwar Kameez With A Waistcoat As The Best Clothing Option For A Groom On His Wedding

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:19 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 30% Pakistanis choose Shalwar Kameez with a waistcoat as the best clothing option for a groom on his wedding

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 30% Pakistanis choose Shalwar Kameez with a waistcoat as the best clothing option for a groom on his wedding.


A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In your opinion, what kind of clothing should the groom wear on his wedding functions?” In response, 30% Pakistanis chose Shalwar Kameez with a waistcoat as the best clothing option for a groom on his wedding function.

Alternatively, Shirwani and Shalwar Kameez were chosen by 26% Pakistanis each as the best clothing option for a Groom on his wedding function. 16% chose a coat suit as the best option. 1% did not know or did not respond.

