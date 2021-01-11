UrduPoint.com
30 Passenger Injured When Coach Turned Turtle At Gambat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 02:33 PM

At least 30 passengers included women and children were injured when a coach turned turtle due to over speeding on National Highway in Gambat area of Khairpur on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :At least 30 passengers included women and children were injured when a coach turned turtle due to over speeding on National Highway in Gambat area of Khairpur on Monday.

According to police sources, the injured were shifted to Gambat Hospital for proper treatment.

Police have registered a case.

Further investigation was underway.

