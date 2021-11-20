UrduPoint.com

30 Patients Admitted In Khyber Teaching Hospital

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 09:40 AM

30 patients admitted in Khyber Teaching Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :A total of 30 corona patients are under treatment in the Khyber Teaching Hospital, spokesman of the hospital Sjjad Ahmad told APP here on Saturday.

He said, the hospital administration allotted 122 beds for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar and currently only 30 corona patients are under treatment.

He said Khyber Teaching Hospital has 28 ventilators reserved for corona patients with 8 patients of Corona in KTH are on intensive care by pap and ventilators and 7 other patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU.

He said, the hospital has 31 beds capacity for the Low Oxygen Unit wherein 15 patients are being treated currently.

He said two more corona patients have been admitted in the morning and 92 beds of corona are left vacant in the hospital.

Related Topics

Peshawar

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2021

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th November 2021

1 hour ago
 RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

9 hours ago
 Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

9 hours ago
 UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meet ..

UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meets Savenkova Blacklisted on Mir ..

9 hours ago
 18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyd ..

18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.