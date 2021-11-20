30 patients admitted in Khyber Teaching Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :A total of 30 corona patients are under treatment in the Khyber Teaching Hospital, spokesman of the hospital Sjjad Ahmad told APP here on Saturday.

He said, the hospital administration allotted 122 beds for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar and currently only 30 corona patients are under treatment.

He said Khyber Teaching Hospital has 28 ventilators reserved for corona patients with 8 patients of Corona in KTH are on intensive care by pap and ventilators and 7 other patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU.

He said, the hospital has 31 beds capacity for the Low Oxygen Unit wherein 15 patients are being treated currently.

He said two more corona patients have been admitted in the morning and 92 beds of corona are left vacant in the hospital.