ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Some 30 percent construction work of Capital hospital's five story additional block has been completed and efforts have been double to complete the project situated at Federal capital within the stipulated timeframe.

According to a press release, the new block having the facilities of 100 more beds, Intensive Care Units (ICUs), Coronary Care Units (CCUs) would provide best medical facilities to the retired and serving employees of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and private patients would be completed with the estimated cost of Rs 168 million.

The construction work on the project was started in September , 2019, however the pace of work was affected due to COVID-19. Effective monitoring was being carried out to ensure quality as well as pace of work.